Bhopal, Dec 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh will emerge as one of the country's most developed states in three years due to the work it is doing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, state PWD minister Gopal Bhargava said on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Madhya Pradesh Infrastructure Conclave, Bhargava said strong infrastructure and industries will play a huge role in the effort.

"After 2003, MP has made record progress in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation, industrial development," he said, adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had prepared a roadmap for "Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Thirty-day targets given to each department have been achieved and they have now moved on to 90-day and 3-year goals. I am sure all of them will be achieved by 2023," he said.

The minister said industries would have to work with the social sector to achieve goals of development.

Addressing the conclave, ICP Keshari, Additional Chief Secretary and managing director of Narmada Basin Project Company Limited, said investment of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore had been made in infrastructure and other sectors in the state.

CII MP chairperson Anurag Shrivastava highlighted the purpose of the conclave in which participants gave their suggestions through virtual mode.

