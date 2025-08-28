Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Temples situated on the banks of River Shipra at Ram Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district submerged as the water level of the river rises following continuous rainfall in the region.

The rising water level of the river coincided with Rishi Panchami, a Hindu religious observance, drawing a large number of devotees to take a holy dip. The heavy inflow of pilgrims raised concerns for the administration, prompting the deployment of adequate security personnel at the ghats to ensure safety.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Jawan Devendra Singh told ANI, "Due to heavy rainfall, the water level of the Shipra river has risen today. The water level is approximately 2-3 feet at the small bridge located on the river. Due to Rishi Panchami, there is also a crowd of devotees today. We are requesting the devotees not to go into the depths and to take a bath only by sitting on the bank because the water level is quite high."

Rishi Panchami is a Hindu observance held on the fifth day of the month of Bhadrapada in the Lunar calendar, which is the day after Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Today is the fifth day of Shukla paksha (Lunar Calendar) of the month of Bhadrapada which is known as Rishi Panchami and people observe fast on this day. It is basically a women's festival and they take a holy dip in the river to get rid of their sins. They also observe Katha on the occasion to be blessed with good health and attain a virtue," Pandit Sanjay Trivedi said.

The Shipra river, considered sacred in Hindu tradition, holds immense religious importance as Ujjain is home to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the twelve jyotirlingas in India. (ANI)

