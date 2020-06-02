India News | MP to Increase Hospital Capacity to Fight Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Mohammad Suleman on Monday said hospital capacity will be increased in the state as lockdown regulations have been eased in the country and there are chances of COVID-19 cases to increase.

Suleman made this announcement during the meeting with officials on how to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the state.

When asked about the increasing COVID-19 cases after bringing relaxations in lockdown, he said, "Economic activities cannot be stopped and there is a possibility that the infection will increase if people are not cautious. We are increasing our hospital capacity for this."

"The number of deaths increasing is due to other illness or late arrival of the patient to the hospital for the treatment," Suleman told reporters.

Additional Chief Secretary said the first few cases of COVID-19 were from Indore.

Inspite of the fact that Indore is the most severely affected district in the state due to the infection with huge number of covid- 19 cases, Suleman praised Indore for handling the infection, saying, "Indore has managed it. It is amazing and a success story in itself."

It is important to note that Indore, with 3,539 COVID-19 cases as per the state Health Department, is the most severely affected district in Madhya Pradesh by the infection. (ANI)

