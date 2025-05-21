Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) A state infrastructure body will execute the upgrade of a 53.2-km-long corridor in Maharashtra, connecting two national highways, on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, an official order said on Wednesday.

The state cabinet in April had given its in-principal approval to spend Rs 3,900-crore to improve the Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur stretch, which connects the Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar national highways, to address severe traffic congestion.

Also Read | Trinamool Delegation Arrives in Jammu and Kashmir for 3-Day Long Visit, To Meet Border Residents Affected by Pakistan Shelling.

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) will execute the project on a BOT basis, said the order.

Under the approved plan, the stretch from Talegaon to Chakan will feature an elevated four-lane highway, along with a parallel four-lane “at-grade” (on the same level) road. From Chakan to Shikrapur, a six-lane at-grade highway will be constructed, the order said.

Also Read | Yavatmal Shocker: School Principal Googles 'How To Make Poison', Kills Husband With Spiked Milkshake, Uses Students To Burn Body; Arrested.

Toll collection will be implemented in line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 2008 policy and will apply to all categories of vehicles once construction is completed, it said.

The concession period will extend up to 30 years or as determined by financial feasibility, whichever is shorter, with MSIDC acting as the concessionaire through a formal Memorandum of Understanding with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the order said.

The toll collection system will utilise 100 per cent FASTag or GPS-based technology to ensure real-time monitoring.

Revenue sharing between the state and MSIDC will be a mandatory feature of the BOT agreement. The state government will conduct regular reviews to reassess toll revenue and related aspects.

MSIDC has also been authorised to carry out necessary land acquisition. Any route alterations will require prior approval from the state, and any resulting cost increases will be borne entirely by MSIDC. The project will proceed without financial support, guarantees, or grants from the state government, said the order.

The government has also directed a review of traffic flow and road capacity requirements for the Chakan–Shikrapur segment to determine whether further upgrades, such as an elevated corridor, are warranted. Any such revised proposal will require prior cabinet approval, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)