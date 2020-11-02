Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Six "bike taxis" were seized for plying on the roads of the metropolis without permission from the Regional Transport Office, Mumbai police said on Monday.

An official said a private firm was operating the service through an app.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Flight to Wuhan: 19 Indians Test COVID-19 Positive After Landing in Chinese City, Future Flights May Get Affected.

"We have seized six bike taxis from Santa Cruz and BKC areas. The public should not lend their motorcycles for such services as they are illegal and can end up in their two- wheelers getting confiscated," the traffic police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)