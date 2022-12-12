Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Like Sunday, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai, the financial capital of India remained 'poor' on Monday too, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). The official statement from the SAFAR website said that cloud fraction has increased over Mumbai and Pune which resulted in the reduction of cooling during the night and hence the minimum temperature has also increased.

According to SAFAR, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai indicated 'lower end of poor' and is likely to remain within the limits of 'poor' for the next few days.

The AQI of Maharashtra's Capital was measured at 245 on Monday morning. The Mazegaon area of Mumbai recorded 'very poor' at AQI 303, whereas the AQI of Chembur was recorded at 321 (Poor).

Speaking on the matter concerning pollution in Mumbai's air, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the quality of Mumbai's air is a matter of great concern and said that the government would be acting on the matter soon. "It is really a matter of great concern, the air quality of Mumbai is very bad and something has to be done about it immediately, I think the government will act on it in the coming 3 to 4 days," he said.

Delhi on the other hand recorded an Air Quality index of 301 on Monday on SAFAR. The areas near Delhi university saw an AQI of 314. As the mercury dropped in the national capital the smog levels increased. In the NCR region, the air quality peaked in Noida with an AQI of 351. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 156.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The Union government panel that recommends steps to control pollution in the national capital region on December 7 revoked actions under the graded response action plan (GRAP) stage III with immediate effect, because of a noteworthy fall in pollution.

On December 4, the CAQM announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the 'severe' category. (ANI)

