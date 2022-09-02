Mumbai, September 2: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai.

This comes after BMC asked the citizens to immerse Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in artificial lakes or ponds to encourage people to reduce pollution.

According to the civic body, 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are available for immersion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 DIY Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols: From Paper to Soil, Use These Biodegradable Items To Make Ganpati Murti at Home for Ganeshotsav.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar said, "162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are there. Lifeguards deployed. All necessary arrangements have been made."

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day long festival which began on August 31 and will end on September 9 with Visarjan. This festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.

As many as 22,687 Ganpati idols were immersed in Mumbai yesterday on the occasion of one and half day Ganpati festival. Uttar Pradesh: Gold Worth Rs 86.7 Lakh Seized From Passenger at Lucknow Airport.

According to DM, total -55,623 idols were immersed in Mumbai yesterday. Total 22,687 Ganpati idols were immersed yesterday in artificial ponds on the occasion of one and half day Ganpati festival.

Devotees from all over the country thronged Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja after a two-year gap of COVID.

This year, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad at the doorsteps of the devotees online should you wish for it. The Prasad on JioMart is in the form of two laddus and will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha.

The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

