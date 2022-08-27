Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha with Goddess Parvati on earth from Kailash Parvat. According to Hindu Calendar, it is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on August 31, Wednesday. It is a 10-day festival where people install the idol of Lord Ganesha in their homes and worship it with 56 different varieties of Prasad. People bring home the idol in a procession by singing and dancing together and after 10 days, they immerse the idol in the nearest holy river. As you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated eco-friendly methods of making idols of Lord Ganesha.

Eco-Friendly Paper Ganesh Idol

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is around the corner, people have already started preparing idols of Lord Ganesha for the festival. To do our best and contribute a bit to saving the environment as we celebrate the festival, here is a tutorial to help you make a 100% eco-friendly paper Ganesha at home.

Watch Video:

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Murti Using Soil

As the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in water after 10 days, it's better that you make such an idol that does not degrade the quality of water and still serves your purpose of celebrating the festival. Follow this simple tutorial and do your best in conserving the environment by making the idol of Lord Ganesha using soil.

Watch Video:

Ganeshotsav is all about celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha on earth. People bring home beautiful idols of Lord Ganesha and install them in their homes. They worship Lord Ganesha, chant mantras, sing hymns and dance to the songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is very important to make sure that the celebrations do not lead to exploitation of the environment. Therefore, try the above-mentioned ways to make eco-friendly Ganesha idols for the festival. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

