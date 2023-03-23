Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished a dargah in Mumbai's Mahim coastal area after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray claimed that a dargah was being built on the encroached land.

As per the visuals, the dargah was being razed by the bulldozer and the spot was cleared.

In this regard, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that necessary proceedings had been initiated under the laws defined in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) act.

While addressing a press conference, he said, "We respect all religions. We have taken this action keeping in mind the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) act. There is nothing wrong with it. It is the CRZ act which prohibits the construction of anything in the sea. The remaining stones will be removed from the area and the spot will be cleaned".

He further stated that the Maharashtra government is walking on the path of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Our government runs on the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray used to raise these issues and now Raj Thackeray raised them. Due to Raj Thackeray, it came to our notice that the violation of CRZ is going on so we took action so that no one in future repeats these actions," he said.

Earlier Raj Thackeray mentioned that a dargah was under construction on the Mahim coast.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday said that action should be taken by state authorities and if the dargah is not demolished then MNS will build a Ganpati temple on the same spot.

The official Twitter handle of MNS tweeted, "Rajsaheb has requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister/Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Mumbai Police Commissioner, "After seeing this, take immediate action, demolish this unauthorized construction. Otherwise, we will build a big Ganpati temple there. Whatever happens now will happen." (ANI)

