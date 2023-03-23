Hyderabad, March 23: A woman, P Malleshwari, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murdering her friend Salluri Anjali, 21, in the Ramakrishnapur forest area in Mancherial district on March 16. She took this step after Malleshwari had told Anjali many months ago that she had feelings for her. However, Anjali had rejected her advances saying she was not interested in women.

TOI quoted Mandamarri Inspector Mahender Reddy as saying that Anjali was found dead with her throat slit and wounds on her stomach in the forest, after which Malleshwari, during interrogation, confessed to killing her as she nursed a grudge against Anjali for turning down her proposal to marry her. She said she took Anjali to the forests under the pretext of discussing their friendship. She then stabbed her and slit her throat. Chennai Shocker: Elderly Woman Robbed, Stripped and Filmed by Six in Arumbakkam; Three Arrested.

She had tried to mislead the police by calling their friend Srinivas and claiming that she and Anjali attempted to kill themselves using a knife. Srinivas shifted Anjali to a hospital, but doctors declared that she was brought dead. Following a complaint from Anjali’s mother, a case was booked. Telangana Shocker: Woman Collapses While Dancing During Wedding Procession, Dies in Khammam.

Officials added that after the interrogation, they took Malleshwari to the crime scene on Tuesday to recreate the murder before producing her in a local court. Malleshwari, who sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, was taken into custody after getting discharged from hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2023 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).