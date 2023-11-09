Mumbai, November 9: Amid the declining air quality in Maharashtra, the BMC put in place 27-point guidelines, which will be implemented across all districts in order to bring down the air pollution, said an official from the BMC.

"Today, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called a meeting of all district collectors, police commissioners, and municipal corporation officials regarding pollution. In the meeting, the CM directed everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government and ordered strict action against anyone who violates the guidelines," said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Mumbai Air Pollution: 1,000 Tankers To Spray Water on Roads to Curb Dust Pollution, Maharashtra Govt To Explore Cloud Seeding.

He further said that, as discussed in the meeting, all districts will have to monitor their air quality levels on a weekly basis and accordingly plan the implementation of pollution control measures. A discussion was also held in the review meeting regarding the Bombay High Court's order to implement 7-10 pm guidelines.

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court issued an order regarding the bursting of fire crackers in the state. The court, in its order, set a time window of 7-10 pm for the bursting of fire crackers.

The Maharashtra CM, in today's review meeting, directed the BMC officials and police administration to ensure the implementation of the HC's guidelines and punish anyone who is found in violation of these guidelines.

Eknath Shinde earlier during the day said, "An important meeting was held today to discuss how to make Mumbai, Pune, and the whole of Maharashtra pollution-free. Directions were given that dust and debris should be taken in covered trucks. To make roads dust-free, more manpower will be outsourced."

"Directions were given to make urban forests and oxygen parks to maintain the balance of the environment. The Environment Department, too, has been told to do day-to-day monitoring. He also urged the citizens of Maharashtra to contribute towards the reduction of pollution in the state, saying that people's participation is important.

The overall Air Quality at 9:30 am today was shown as 118 in Mumbai, according to data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. However, this was an improvement from the AQI of 131 that was recorded on Wednesday. Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Reviews Prevailing Air Quality, Pollution.

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing some temporary respite. According to the India Meterological Department (IMD), on Thursday morning at 8.30 am, Mumbai Colaba recorded 24.2 percent rainfall. The IMD has forecast isolated rain at one or two places in Maharashtra for today and tomorrow.

