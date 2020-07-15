Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai spiked by 1,390 to 96,253 on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 62 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 48 hours, the number of fatalities has gone up to 5,464, it said, adding that 51 of the deceased were suffering from comorbidities.

A total of 1,197 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 67,830.

With this, Mumbai now has 22,959 active cases, the BMC said, adding that 996 new suspected patients were admitted in hospitals in the day.

