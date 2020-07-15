Shillong, July 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday has announced that the state government will not allow any wedding receptions to take place in East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts for the time being amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, he stated that the solemnization of marriages in places of worship will be permitted with strict adherence to protocols.

Informing about the state government's order, CM Conrad Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Government has decided to not permit wedding receptions in East Khasi Hills & Ri Bhoi districts for the time being. Solemnization of marriages in places of worship will be permitted with strict adherence to protocols." Meghalaya to Close All Entry Points of State From July 24 to 31 to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission.

Apart from this, CM Sangma said that an additional amount of Rs 5,000 will be given to community quarantine centres that are active through the CM's Relief Fund. According to the Union Health Ministry's website, a total of 318 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, out of which 66 recovered, while 250 are still active. Meanwhile, two people died due to coronavirus.

