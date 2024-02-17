Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 5 arrested three individuals involved in transporting drugs from other states to Mumbai for distribution.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch seized two vehicles filled with ganja and about 374 kg of ganja drugs of value Rs 1 crore 12 lakh in the international market was recovered from both.

"The Crime Branch has registered a case against the three accused under the NDPS Act. Police seized four vehicles too," Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 5 said on Friday.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a foreign national in the Juhu area allegedly with MDMA (Methylenedioxy methamphetamine) worth Rs 3.37 crore, an official said on Friday.

He was held on Thursday near a five-star hotel on Juhu Tara Road.

"Egve John was arrested with MDMA worth Rs 3.37 crore, while his associate is on the run. While two kilograms of the drug was found on him at the time of arrest, another 250 grams was seized from his associate's home in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district," the ATS official said. (ANI)

