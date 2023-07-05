Female commuters were left stunned when they witnessed a youth smoking weed inside a woman's compartment on Mumbai local train. A young man entered the ladies ' compartment during the peak hours of a local journey on Tuesday evening. To the dismay of the other passengers, he was later seen smoking, which greatly upset everyone. Despite their best attempts to persuade him to leave the compartment, their efforts proved to be in vain. Mumbai Local Train Accident Video: Youth Gets Hit By Speeding Train While Washing Tiffin on Malad Railway Station, Dies.

Youth Smoking Weed Inside Mumbai Local Train Video:

Video | Drug addict junkie boarded the crowded ladies compartment of a local train in Mumbai on Tuesday & began smoking Cannabis (Ganja). He boarded the 7.14 pm Mumbai CSMT to Badlapur local at Byculla. Inspite of protesting woman he bagan smoking drugs even as the train… pic.twitter.com/b33jtztulc — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 4, 2023

