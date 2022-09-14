Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) An on-duty traffic constable had a narrow escape after a huge concrete block got loosened and slipped from the bridge before falling on the premises of Bandra traffic police chowkie on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The bridge is connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The concrete block, possibly weighing a few hundred kilograms, fell on a parked two-wheeler of a police official, damaging it, he said.

One traffic constable - Sushant More - was present only some feet away from the spot where the block fell. Luckily neither he, nor anyone else was injured in the incident, the official said.

"After the incident, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) were being informed and they visited the place. Top officials of traffic police department were also reported about it," official said.

