Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has begun in Mumbai as today marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

A massive crowd of devotees has gathered in the 'visarjan procession' of the Lord Ganesh idol. The sound of dhol and nagada is filling the air as devotees joyfully participate in the procession.

Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, are participating in the last day of the grand celebration.

On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed aarti at his residence in Mumbai.

The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Mumbai Cha Raja at Ganesh Gully is also underway.

Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession of Pune's Shree Kasba Ganpati (Gram Devta) 'Manacha Pahila Ganpati' was being taken out in the city earlier in the day. The idol holds the honour of leading the immersion procession.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his wife, performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Saturday, as today marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Pawar stated that ten days passed "so quickly" and no one even realised, as people were deeply engrossed in devotion. He further said that he prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all.

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to follow police instructions and cooperate fully during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Ajit Pawar said, "Ten days passed so quickly, no one even realised, as everyone was deeply engrossed in devotion. Prayers and rituals were performed. I prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all... During the immersion, all citizens should follow the police's instructions, cooperate fully, and perform the visarjan on time. May Ganeshotsav conclude smoothly, with proper discipline and order maintained."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude on Saturday with the auspicious immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in the water, as today marks the end of the grand celebration.

'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

