Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally of coronavirus infections in the city to 11,55,457, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 as there was no fatality due to the viral disease since the previous day, the civic body said.

On Monday, Mumbai had reported seven new cases and zero deaths.

According to the BMC, the city now has 83 active COVID-19 patients, while the number of recovered patients has touched 11,35,627, with 10 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

The city's recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average case doubling rate is 83,995 days, BMC said.

As many as 1,831 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking the total number of samples analysed so far in Mumbai to 1,87,63,975.

The growth rate in COVID-19 cases between February 28 and March 6 was 0.0009 per cent, it said.

