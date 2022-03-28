Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 50 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality, the city civic body said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally now stands at 10,57,879 while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin.

On Sunday, Mumbai had reported 43 infections and one fatality.

Significantly, Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases remain below 100 since March 2 this year.

Mumbai recorded zero COVID-19 fatalities on 24 of the 28 days, including Monday, this month.

Presently, the city has 290 active cases. The case positivity rate is 0.005 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 8,874 COVID-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai, taking the tally of samples examined so far to 1,65,85,155, the BMC said.

With 28 patients discharged post-COVID-19 treatment, the total number of recoveries in Mumbai mounted to 10,38,009. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent, the bulletin said.

The case doubling rate in the city is 15,798 days. The overall growth rate of cases for the period between March 21 to March 27 stood at 0.004 per cent, the bulletin said.

All 50 new COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic. None of them was hospitalised or on oxygen support.

Notably, only 14 of the total 26,228 hospital beds are currently occupied (by COVID-19 patients) in Mumbai, the BMC said.

The metropolis is free of any sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.

