Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly hacking the email account of actor Puneet Issar, sending a mail and getting a show of his play cancelled at a premier south Mumbai venue and pocketing Rs 13.76 lakh the latter had paid as booking and other fees, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when Issar tried to access his email account and found something amiss, after which he approached Oshiwara police station, the official added.

"As part of our probe, we inquired with NCPA about the cancellation of Issar's show Jai Shri Ram-Ramayan and got details of Rs 13.76 lakh being transferred to a bank account. Using those details to get his mobile phone number, we zeroed in on the accused from Madh area in Malwani in north Mumbai," the official said.

He has been charged with cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and has been remanded in police custody till November 28, the official added.

Jai Shri Ram-Ramayan is a play written by Issar and his son Siddhant.

