Kota, Jun 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old man from Mumbai was killed and three others were injured after their car was hit by a truck from behind on the Jaipur-Kota highway in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened near Talabgaun under Hindoli police station in the morning, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Songara alias Jittu, ASI (Hindoli) Bansilal said.

According to police, Jittu, Akash (24), Virendra Yadav (40), all residents of Mumbai's Andheri area and Rehan (30) from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to Ujjain from Jaipur when the accident happened.

Songara was killed on the spot while three others sustained head injuries and are currently under treatment at Bundi district hospital, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he added.

The body has been placed in a mortuary for post-mortem after the arrival of family members who were informed of the tragedy, the ASI said.

