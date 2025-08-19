Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Amid persistent heavy rainfall in the city, a monorail train near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai broke down due to a power supply failure on Tuesday evening, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police.

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini said, "Teams of the fire department and police are engaged in the rescue. The rescue operation is underway."

Passengers aboard the stranded train contacted the BMC helpline for assistance.

Upon receiving information, Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations with the help of three snorkel vehicles.

According to officials, the monorail broke down at 6:15 pm between Chembur and Bhakti Park stations.

Efforts are currently underway to evacuate all passengers safely.

In a post on social media platform X, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) stated that services between Wadala and Chembur are continuing on a single line, and that normal services will be restored soon.

"Service update One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly. For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority. Rest assured, normal services will be restored at the earliest," the post read.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

