Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Mumbai police arrested a Nigerian national, who does not have a valid visa or passport, in the Taloja area of the city with possession of 116 grams of drugs named Methaquiline worth more than Rs 11 lakhs, the police said.

The accused, identified as Boniface Emenike, was arrested for peddling drugs by Thane police in 2022, and having come out on bail four months back, and started the illegal activity again, said the Police.

The arrest and seizure of the drugs were made in a search operation at his rented apartment in Shrikripa Residency in Taloja, sector 2 after the police got a tipoff regarding his drug peddling.

In his interrogation, he told the police officers that he received the drugs from another Nigerian identified as Ogbona Paul, said the police adding that they started zeroing in on arresting Ogbona Paul.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 71 lakh from them. The arrests were made in Andheri and in Jogeshwari East of Mumbai city, said the Crime Branch.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and the accused was sent to Police custody till May 6 by a court in Mumbai, said the police.

In Mumbai, on Thursday four people including a Nigerian national were arrested for allegedly selling drugs. Police said that narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 32 lakh in the international market were seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Suraj Habib Sheikh, Zaheer Wahabuddin Qureshi, Riyaz Nasir Ali Sayyad and Sunday John Ambaze who was a Nigerian national, the police said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act after which all of them were sent to police custody till May 6. (ANI)

