Mumbai, February 2: As many as nine accused persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a delivery boy, informed Crime Branch officials on Thursday. Mira Road police also arrested the main accused, identified as Ayush Singh. The deceased has been identified as Ankush.

"Mira Road police arrested nine people, including the main accused Ayush Singh, in connection with the murder of a delivery boy, Ankush, at a petrol pump following an altercation," said Avinash Ambure, DCP Crime Branch. Mumbai Shocker: Tribal Man Attacks Teen With Chopper for Turning Down His Proposal in Palghar, Arrested.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier, on January 27 in Tamil Nadu, two persons, in an inebriated state, beat up an online food delivery boy, police said, adding that incident took place in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. The police informed that they had taken one person into custody for questioning.

According to the police, the delivery agent, identified as 22-year-old Thirumalai Vaasan, was returning after delivering an order on Thursday night in the Vadakumedu area of Katpaadi when two men, in an inebriated state, rammed their bike into his two-wheeler.

As Vaasan objected to being hit, the accused duo attacked him in a drunken state, the police said, adding that the entire incident was video-recorded by locals nearby. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Stabs Girl to Death for Rejecting His Proposal in Presidency College, Attempts Suicide (Disturbing Video).

The accused persons were identified as Parthiban and Tanikachalam, police said. A critically injured Vaasan was admitted to Vellore General Hospital, the police informed further."Parthiban was taken into custody for questioning and further investigation is underway," said an officer of Vellore Police.

The parents of the delivery agent demanded swift action against the accused persons. In a similar incident in June last year, a delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a customer in Lucknow. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

