A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru of Karnataka wherein a 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death at Presidency College. Reportedly, the attacker, Pawan Kalyan, allegedly stabbed the girl for not accepting his proposal. The assailant was shifted to a hospital in critical condition after he tried to take his own life after the attack. The victim identified as Layasmitha was a student at the college. Bengaluru Shocker: Irked Over Rejection, Man Kills Girl's Father and Attacks Her Brother.

