Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Following the guideline of the model code of conduct, Mumbai Police seized liquor worth Rs 14.39 lakhs and detained a person from Sasmira Marg, Worli Mumbai.

The liquor was manufactured abroad and imported from Delhi to Mumbai.

The accused identified as Isam Satish Shivlal Patel, 35 years of age, was detained.

Due to the high prices of foreign liquor imported into Maharashtra from Delhi sealed bottles of foreign scotch liquor of various brands,

"Mumbai City and considering the seriousness of the code of conduct implemented in connection with Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Inspector, State Excise, filing Squad No. 2. City of Mumbai on receiving information that foreign liquor of various brands manufactured abroad and imported from Delhi to Mumbai is being transported in a four-wheeler between Sasmira Marg, Burli Mumbai Opposite Safelo Hotel, Sasmira Marg." the police said.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

