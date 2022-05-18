New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the locals of Mundka who risked their lives to save people from the massive fire that tore through a building in Mundka on May 13 and urged them to stay united and help each other.

Twenty-seven people were killed and 12 injured in the fire that started on the first floor of the four-storeyed building which had a single narrow entry and exit route making escape difficult.

Also Read | Punjab Farmers Sit on Protest Near Chandigarh-Mohali Border After Being Stopped From Entering Capital, CM Bhagwant Mann Terms It 'Unwarranted'.

According to a Delhi government statement on Tuesday, Kejriwal thanked the locals, saying such heroes prove how Delhiites stand together as a family through all highs and lows.

The locals alleged that the BJP-ruled civic body was threatening to seal and bulldoze their homes.

Also Read | Karnataka: Orders Soon for Templates in Kannada, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"We all have to stay united and help each other. We stand with the people of Delhi, we will not allow bulldozers and sealing under our watch. I have told my MLAs that even if you have to go to jail, don't be afraid and stand with the people," Kejriwal said.

Around 20-25 people had come to meet the chief minister and they narrated to him how they helped in rescuing people trapped building on fire.

Some called for an ambulance while others informed the fire and electricity departments. They narrated how they broke the glass window panes and brought down trapped people.

Bablu, who runs a junk shop, took a mattress and laid it out in front of the blazing building so that the trapped people could jump to safety.

Surendra (45), a transporter, brought down several people with the help of a rope while Vijay Mann, along with others, rescued people with the help of a rope even before the fire brigade arrived.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)