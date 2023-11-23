New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A murder accused facing an Interpol Red Notice was brought back from Saudi Arabia on Thursday in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said.

Sudheesh Ramachandran was wanted by the Kerala Police in a 2006 murder case registered at the Thumba Police Station in Thiruvanathapuram, they said.

The Red Notice was issued against him on May 26, 2021, on the request of the Kerala Police.

The notice is issued by the Interpol on the request of a member country to detain a fugitive located in a foreign jurisdiction.

Ramachandran, who was absconding for several years, was located in Saudi Arabia by the Global Operation Centre of the CBI which was coordinating with the Interpol.

"With the close assistance of INTERPOL NCB - Riyadh, he was returned on November 23, 2023 from Saudi Arabia to India by a team from Kerala Police," according to a statement issued by the CBI.

The CBI is the National Central Bureau of India responsible for coordination with the Interpol.

