Pratapgarh (UP) Jul 12 (PTI) A Muslim man, who allegedly married a Hindu girl at a temple here by posing as a Hindu, has been arrested, police on Saturday said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), East, Shailendra Lal, said that action was initiated in this case on the intervention of Mangala Prasad, the chief priest of Belha Mai temple.

The chief priest got suspicious after seeing the man and the girl getting married, and informed police, he added.

TheP said that the chief priest in his complaint told police that he asked the name of the couple when some doubt arose.

The girl revealed her name as Shalini Prajapati, a resident of Prayagraj's Malaka, and the man said that his name was Rajiv, a resident of Malaka, Prayagraj, police said.

TheP said that when police asked the man for his Aadhar card, he revealed his name as Matloob Alam, a resident of Chandapur Police Station area in Prayagraj district.

When the girl was asked, she said that he was marrying her in the temple with the intention of forcibly converting her religion, police said.

The man was allegedly pressurizing the woman to convert her religion by trapping her in his web of love, they said.

As soon as the matter came to light, the members of Hindu organizations reached the spot and began creating ruckus.

TheP said that police arrested the accused and registered a case under Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and relevant sections related to kidnapping a woman and forcing her to marry.

