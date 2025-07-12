New Delhi, July 12: Senior IPS officer Sonali Mishra has been named as the first woman director general of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), officials on Saturday said. She is a 1993 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Mishra's appointment as DG, RPF, until her superannuation on October 31, 2026, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

She will take charge of the post from incumbent Manoj Yadava, who is due to superannuate on July 31. Mishra will be the first woman officer to head the RPF, which is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property and passengers, among other duties, the officials said. She is currently posted as the additional director general (selection), Madhya Pradesh Police.

The RPF was constituted by an Act of Parliament in 1957 for providing security to railway property. Subsequently, the force was empowered to enquire, arrest and prosecute the offenders involved in unlawful possession of railway property in 1966. It was given the status of "an armed force of the Union" on September 20, 1985.

Mishra has served in key roles during her distinguished career. She was in July 2021 appointed as the first woman commander to head the Border Security Force's (BSF) formation along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Mishra has led the force's formation in the Kashmir valley as the inspector general (IG) besides heading the BSF's intelligence wing. She also worked as the ADG in the BSF. Mishra is a recipient of PPMDS (President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service) and PMMS (Police Medal for Meritorious Service).