New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Muslim Rashtriya Manch's All India Muslim Maha Sammelan has marked a historic moment in New Delhi, bringing together thousands of participants from across the nation.

The event, held at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, aimed to promote social harmony, equality, and shared progress. Thousands of participants, workers, intellectuals, academicians, community leaders, and social activists, from across the nation, filled the stadium, creating an atmosphere charged with chants of unity, patriotism, and reform.

This was more than a meeting; it was a declaration of intent. The Sammelan sent a resounding message: Indian Muslims will be active partners in building a new India rooted in social harmony, equality, and shared progress.

The gathering was graced by MRM Chief Patron Indresh Kumar, JPC on Waqf Chairman and MP Jagdambika Pal, former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, Ajmer Sharif Dargah Chairman Khwaja Nasruddin, All India Imam Organization Chief Imam Maulana Umer Ilyasi, NCMEI Acting Chairman Dr. Shahid Akhtar, BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui, Nizamuddin Dargah Chairman Salmi Nizami, MRM National Convener Mohammad Afzal, Dr. Shalini Ali, Shahid Sayeed, Qari Abrar Jamal, and several other prominent figures.

Chairpersons of various Waqf Boards, members of Haj Committees, national and state conveners of MRM, and representatives of its different wings also attended.

In his keynote address, MRM Chief Patron Indresh Kumar emphasised unity against terrorism as "pure satanism" beyond caste, religion, or colour and drug addiction, declaring, "We were, we are, and we will always remain Hindustani," which drew thunderous applause, reinforcing pride in a shared Indian identity.

He recalled MRM's role in the abolition of Triple Talaq. Kumar cautioned about the growing issue of illegal infiltrators, particularly in states like Bihar, stressing the impact on Indian Muslims' livelihoods. "If infiltrators get the jobs, how will Indian Muslims secure their livelihood?" he asked, drawing serious reflection from the audience.

Dr. Shahid Akhtar (NCMEI) announced upcoming initiatives, including reconciliation centers, skill development programs, scholarships, and career guidance cells, to empower Indian Muslims in nation-building. He emphasised that Indian Muslims must embrace their historic role in nation-building.

Mohammad Afzal, National Convener, recalled MRM's humble beginnings with just 110 participants, declaring that the movement is now poised to unite lakhs of workers as a force for social harmony and transformation.

Jagdambika Pal lauded the government's digitisation of Waqf land, while Khwaja Nasruddin affirmed India's equal rights for all. Maulana Umer Ilyasi reminded the audience that "the DNA of Hindus and Muslims is one." Satyanarayan Jatiya praised MRM's consistent contribution to national unity.

Dr Shalini Ali, head of MRM's Women's Wing, stated that Muslim women will no longer remain passive beneficiaries of change, emphasising the need for education, skills, and financial independence.

"After the abolition of Triple Talaq, a new dawn has broken. Our mission is to empower women through education, skills, and financial independence so they can lead nation-building," said Ali.

She called women's empowerment a fundamental necessity for India's modern progress.

Over 25 years, MRM has played a role in landmark events such as the abolition of Triple Talaq, the construction of the Ram Mandir, the abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A, the ban on PFI, the Waqf Reform Law, and nationwide anti-terror campaigns.

The Sammelan resolved to intensify campaigns in the coming years, focusing on education, employment, women's empowerment, drug de-addiction, and strengthening national unity.

The convention was not just an event, but a historic milestone in shaping a new mindset within the Muslim community--anchored in a clear vision. (ANI)

