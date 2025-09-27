Kolkata, September 27: A 66-year-old woman died of electrocution in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday, taking the total number of such deaths in and around the city to 11 since Tuesday. The deceased woman has been identified as Srabanti Debi (66), and was electrocuted in front of a shop owned by her at Behala-Sarsuna Road in the Southern outskirts of Kolkata. With this, the total number of electrocution deaths in and around Kolkata since last Tuesday rose to 11.

According to eyewitnesses, she was unable to open her shop since Tuesday because of massive waterlogging in the area. “Even on Saturday, the water had not receded completely. She came in front of her house and tried to open the shop while standing in the rainwater. There, somehow, she got in contact with a naked electricity wire that was underwater and got electrocuted,” a local eyewitness said. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Parts of City, Disrupts Traffic Movement (Watch Videos).

The local people informed the police as well as the private power generation-cum-distribution entity, CESC Limited. The body of the victim was recovered and taken to nearby Vidyasagar Hospital, where she was declared dead. A CESC official later said the wire that caused the electrocution was connected to a light fitted to the shop’s tin shade. Last Tuesday, a total of 10 people, including eight in Kolkata, died from electrocution in West Bengal after they came in contact with naked electricity wires submerged in the accumulated rainwater.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed CESC Limited, which enjoys a monopoly in power distribution in Kolkata and its adjacent district of Howrah, for the mishap. She claimed that despite her repeated warnings, the private power utility did not focus on improving its infrastructure. Later, the CESC announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each victim’s family. The state government also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each family. Kolkata Rains: 8 Electrocuted to Death After Incessant Rainfall Paralyses City, CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Sanjiv Goenka-Owned Power Company for Deaths.

Earlier this week, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court took cognisance of the multiple electrocution deaths and sought reports from both CESC and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). While CESC was asked to explain lapses in its network, the KMC was directed to submit details of measures taken to ensure the effective functioning of the city’s sewerage system to prevent waterlogging.

