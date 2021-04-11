Jalna, Apr 11 (PTI) A Muslim organisation on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to allow members from the community to visit mosques for prayers during the month of Ramzan that begins next week.

Members of the Marathwada division of Jamiat Ulema-e- Hind (of Arshad Madani faction), on Sunday met Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope to make this demand.

At present, the places of religious worship in the state are shut due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The organisation told the minister that in view of the holy month of Ramzan, the government should provide some relaxation and allow entry of Muslim community members into the mosques, up to 50 per cent of the capacity of these religious places, five times daily for prayers, one of the office-bearers said.

The organisation's vice president Maulana Sohel assured the minister that Muslims would follow all COVID-19 protocols.

The minister assured them that the government would consider their demand.

