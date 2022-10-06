Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a teenager here last week has been rescued from Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

On Sunday, The 17-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marriage, Station House Officer (New Mandi) Sushil Kumar Saini said.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Family Kidnapped in US: Bodies of Four Members of Sikh Family Found in California, Abduction Video Surfaces.

The teenager's father is the manager of the private school where the girl studied in class seven, he said, adding the boy used to teach in the same school.

Also Read | Moto E32 To Be Launched Tomorrow in India, Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

A case has been filed against the boy on the complaint of the minor's parents, police said, adding he has been detained and sent to a juvenile home.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)