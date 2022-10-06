Motorola India will officially launch the E32 smartphone tomorrow in India. The company teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The handset is also listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce website. Moto E32 was launched in Europe earlier this year, and the Indian model will carry similar specifications. The smartphone costs EUR 149 (approximately Rs 12,000). Motorola Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 Processor Launched in Europe.

Moto E32 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the device will get a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. Motorola Edge 2022 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Your new #motoe32 helps you stay ahead with Near stock Android™ 12, a 5000mAh Battery, easy access with Fingerprint reader and Face Unlock and 3 slots (2 Nano sims+1 MicroSD) that help you do you, but better. Launching 7th Oct. on @flipkart & at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 5, 2022

The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0. Moto E32 will also come with face unlock tech and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will run on Android 12 base MyUX UI.

