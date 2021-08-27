Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Karnataka police said that they are yet to take a statement from the victim, who was gang-raped on the foothills of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pratap Reddy to investigate the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old MBA student.

Also Read | JioPhone Next Pre-Bookings Expected To Begin Next Week: Report.

The ADGP said, "We haven't taken the victim's statement yet. We cannot comment at this point as the investigation is underway. We have collected some information from the spot."

The police have registered a case under Sections 376 (D) (gang rape) and 397 (robbery) of the IPC. "We have formed five teams to solve the case and also called teams from other districts. We will submit a report to the government," he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines 'Disease-Modifying' Not ‘Preventing’; Masks Must Even After 2nd Dose of Vaccination, Says ICMR Director Balram Bhargava.

The ADGP also said that incident happened between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)