The upcoming JioPhone Next is undoubtedly Reliance Jio's highly-anticipated smartphone since it was announced earlier this year during the 44th AGM meeting. The affordable smartphone will go official in India on September 10, which also marks the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. As per the latest development, pre-bookings of the handset are likely to begin next week, according to a report from 91mobiles. It will be Reliance Jio's first smartphone which has been developed collaboratively with Google. JioPhone Next Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online; First Sale on September 10, 2021.

As the phone goes official by the second week next month, it is safe to assume that the pre-bookings are likely to commence a week earlier itself. However, there is no official announcement from the company yet.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance)

There has been ample buzz around the phone, courtesy of leaked prices and specifications that recently surfaced on the internet. As per recent reports, Reliance Jio's first smartphone is likely to be priced in India at Rs 3,499. It's worth noting that Reliance Industries Chairman - Mukesh Ambani at the AGM mentioned that the upcoming JioPhone Next would be the world's most affordable 4G smartphone.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Google)

The Reliance JioPhone Next is expected to come with a 5.5-inch HD display. Under the hood, there could be a Qualcomm-sourced QM215 chipset paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The handset might also come with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage.

For photography, the phone could get a 13MP single rear camera. The front camera is likely to be an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It will boot on Android 11 (Go Edition), and there will be a 2,500mAh battery under the hood.

