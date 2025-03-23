New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Senior advocate N Hariharan has been elected for the post of President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) while Advocate Vikram Singh Panwar has been elected its Secretary.

Till Sunday evening, a total of 7674 votes were counted. Counting for other posts will be continued on Monday also.

As per the vote count till Sunday evening, Hariharan has been elected for the post of President, Sachin Puri, for the post of Vice President, Vikram Singh Panwar for Secretary, Kanika Singh for the post of Treasurer and Kunal Malhotra for the post of Joint Secretary.

Results for some posts are yet to be announced.

Advocate Devender Kumar Sharma has been elected for the post of President of the Delhi Bar Association (DBA), and advocate Vikas Goyal for the post of Secretary for DBA.

Advocate Nagender Kumar has been elected President of the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA), and Tarun Rana for the post of Secretary.

Advocate Avnish Rana has been elected President of the Dwarka Court Bar Association, and Karanveer Tyagi for the post of Secretary.

Advocate Rajiv Thelan has been elected as President of Rohini court Bar Association and Pradeep Khatri for the post of Secretary.

In the Rouse Avenue District Court Bar Association (RADCBA) election, Advocate Neeraj has been elected for the post of President, Advocate Vikas Tripathi for the post of Vice President, Advocate Vijay Bishnoi for the post of Secretary and Priyanka Tiwari for the post of Treasurer (woman).

The Counting was stopped around 3 AM on Sunday due to some reasons. It may resume on Monday. Thereafter the remaining result will be declared.

Elections of the Shahdara Bar Association (Karkardooma Court) and Saket Court Bar Association have been cancelled due to alleged mismanagement and irregularities.

Polling was conducted on March 20 for the elections of Bar associations at the District Court and Delhi High Court. (ANI)

