New Delhi, March 23: The Ladki Bahin Yojana has benefitted approximately 2.5 crore women in Maharashtra, contributing to the Mahayuti’s electoral victory in the Assembly elections. However, the government is now reviewing eligibility criteria more strictly, and women who do not meet these requirements may no longer receive benefits.

Initially, the government had stated that women receiving benefits from other government schemes would not qualify for Ladki Bahin Yojana. However, before the elections, these criteria were not strictly enforced. A recent investigation revealed that 8.5 lakh women have been receiving benefits from both the Namo Shetkari Yojana and Ladki Bahin Yojana, exceeding the maximum aid limit. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Changes To Be Made in Scheme, Says Ajit Pawar; Know Who Will Be Declared Ineligible.

According to the Information & Technology Department, these women receive INR 12,000 annually under Namo Shetkari Yojana (INR 6,000 from the state and INR 6,000 from the Centre) and INR 18,000 per year from Ladki Bahin Yojana, totaling INR 30,000 annually. However, the rules of Ladki Bahin Yojana allow a maximum of INR 18,000 per year in government aid. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Government To Start Payment of INR 1,500 From February 21.

The government is now considering reducing Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits to INR 6,000 per year for these women, meaning they would receive only INR 500 per month instead of INR 1,500. If implemented, this decision could reduce government expenditure by INR 1,400 crore.

Additionally, an investigation found that 2,200 government employees, including 1,200 district council workers, have also been availing benefits from these schemes, raising questions about their eligibility. If the government wants to continue the benefits, it will need to revise its previous decision.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).