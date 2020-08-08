New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has outlined the tasks that party workers should take up, including the formation of state, district and mandal committees of the party.

"While forming committees, attention should be given to the specifications. Morcha committees have to be formed at all levels. Representation of at least one woman has to be ensured in Yuva, SC, ST, Kisan and Mahila Morchas," he said.

"We can form 12 central and five state specific cells. State cells will have 1+1+9 members; district cells will have 1+1+7 members. Mandals cells can have 1+1+5 members. It's not necessary to have all cells at mandal or district levels," said Nadda.

Nadda addressed office-bearers of 17 states and outlined the tasks to be performed.

The party said, "Data entry of all party functionaries and elected representatives to central Saral portal needs monitoring at the state level. Data entry should be done in an organised way so that work gets completed within a stipulated period." (ANI)

