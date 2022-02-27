New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on Sunday morning.

"The BJP national president's account was compromised briefly. It has now been retrieved. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason," said the BJP sources.

"We are aware of the hacking of the account and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking into it," Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI.

A tweet urging people to make cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine was made from Nadda's Twitter Handle. A few minutes later, it was deleted.

Later a tweet asking for donations for Russia was made from his handle, which has also been deleted. (ANI)

