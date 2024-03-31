Kohima, Mar 31 (PTI) Easter Sunday was celebrated in Christian majority Nagaland with religious fervour as believers thronged the sunrise service at the heritage, Old DC Bungalow here.

Easter Sunday marks the triumph of Jesus Christ over death on the third day after being crucified in Mt Calvary on Good Friday.

Multitude of believers irrespective of denomination and age congregated to celebrate the joyous occasion organized by the Kohima Baptist Pastors Fellowship (KBPF).

They offered prayers of thanksgiving for redeeming humankind from the clutches of sin.

The congregation was led by state Chaplain Rev J W Yamyap Konyak.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

"Easter is celebrated each year around the world with great reverence. On this blessed day, let us celebrate the testament of God's love to humanity and the spirit of forgiveness. May the resurrection of Jesus Christ fill all our hearts with joy, hope and bring abundant blessings to all," the governor said in his message.

"Jesus' greatest act of love on Good Friday is followed by the greatest act of power on Easter Sunday, which is His resurrection. May the miracle of Easter bring renewed love, hope and joy in our lives. I wish everyone a Happy and blessed Easter," the chief minister said.

"A blessed Easter to all! As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ and his triumph over death and sin, let us rejoice in the promise of eternal life through Christ's sacrifice. May this day remind us all of the power of love, forgiveness and new beginnings. Wishing everyone peace, joy and unity!" said the deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile, during the day, churches across the state held special Easter services and exchanged greetings praising the Lord.

The day was also marked with Easter feast breaking of fast held by the faithful which ranged from 3 to 40 days.

