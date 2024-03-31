New Delhi, March 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that new facts on Katchatheevu, a small island that was conceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, showed how Congress had callously given away the strategic location. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting." Haryana: PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress Over ‘Delay’ in Construction of Ram Mandir (Watch Video).

The PM's reaction follows a shocking revelation by an RTI reply that shows how Indira Gandhi ceded a strategically important island to Sri Lanka. The information obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai through an RTI application shows how India lost control of the island to Sri Lanka.

The document also shows India's indecision that marked the response until 1974, when it finally gave up the island which is a 1.9 square km of land about 20km from Indian shore.