Governor of Nagaland, Nand Kishore Yadav and Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Governor of Nagaland, Nand Kishore Yadav, on Tuesday, called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

In a post on X, the Home Ministry posted, "The Governor of Nagaland, Shri @nkishoreyadav called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-512 Lottery Result of 24.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Nand Kishore Yadav, formerly the Bihar Assembly Speaker, recently took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland on March 13. The ceremony was administered by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar.

He is a senior BJP leader who served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2024 to 2025. Representing the Patna Sahib constituency, he is a long-time BJP worker and has also held important cabinet ministerial portfolios, including Road Construction and Health in the Bihar government.

Also Read | Government Calls All-Party Meeting on West Asia Crisis on March 25; Reviews Defence Preparedness Amid Rising Tensions.

He has also served as the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar. The BJP leader has also been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Meanwhile, the Congress announced T Chalukumba AO as party candidate for the Koridang seat bye-election in Nagaland on March 22.

"The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of T Chalukumba AO as Congress party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland from 28 Koridang-ST Constituency," the All India Congress Committee said in a statement.

The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland became vacant after the death of veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen.

T Chalukumba AO, who contested the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, will be contesting the bye-election against the late BJP leader's son Daochier I Imchen.

Earlier on March 20, the Nagaland BJP announced that the BJP State Council Member Imchainba Jamir has withdrawn his candidature and Imchen will be the party's candidate for the by-polls.

Nagaland will hold the polling for the bye-election along with Goa, Karnataka, and Tripura on April 9. Counting of votes for all constituencies is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)