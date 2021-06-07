Kohima, Jun 7 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 22,918 on Monday as 145 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

As many as 169 patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,143, he said. This has improved the recovery rate in the state from Sundays 74.53 per cent to 74.80 per cent on Monday, he said.

145 positive cases detected today are Mokokchung 40, Tuensang 36, Dimapur 31, Kohima 23, Mon 5, Wokha 4, Longleng & Tuensang 2 each and Peren and Phek 1 each, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. At present, there are 4,703 active cases in the state, the health official said.

The demise of three COVID-19 patients one each in Dimapur, Kohima, and Phek district has increased the death toll in the state to 429, of which 14 are related to other diseases, he said.

Altogether 643 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

A total of 2,00,370 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Nagaland. It includes 92,154 on RT-PCR, 57,096 on TrueNat, and 51,120 on Rapid Antigen Test so far, Dr. Kikon said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Family Welfare will be conducting an intensified COVID vaccination drive from June 8 till June 18 wherein all health facilities and outreach session sites in urban colonies and villages will be covered, Principal Director Dr. Neikhrielie Khimiao.

All eligible persons above the age of 18 years have been requested to avail of the opportunity.

People with disabilities have also been requested to contact the health workers in their area, who will give special priority to get them vaccinated, said Dr. Khimiao.

Meanwhile, the state Home Department in a circular informed all Heads of Departments including the offices of SBI, BSNL, and Post Office in the Civil Secretariat Complex, Kohima to submit by Tuesday a list of officers and staff who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 till date.

As of Sunday, Nagaland has administered a total of 2,88,674 doses of COVID vaccine to 2,34,440 people, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

