Kohima, Sep 7 (PTI) Altogether 173 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Monday taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease in Nagaland to 3,674, a health department official said.

The recovery rate of Nagaland also improved to 87.06 per cent from 83.80 per cent on Sunday.

Also Read | Prabhas, Top Telugu Actor, Adopts 1,650 Acres of Reserve Forest Near Hyderabad.

The state also detected 42 new coronavirus cases and the tally went up to 4,220.

Thirty-six of the fresh infections were reported from Dimapur and six from Kohima, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

Also Read | Indian Army Returns 13 Yaks, 4 Calves to China After They Crossed LAC and Entered Arunachal Pradesh.

The number of actives cases in the state is now 525. Ten COVID-19 patients have died so far and 11 migrated to other states, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)