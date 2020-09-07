New Delhi, September 7: Amid prevailing tensions at the border, the Indian Army showed a humane gesture by returning the cattles that strayed into the Indian side from China. 13 yaks and 4 calves had across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered into Arunachal Pradesh. After the Indian armed forces personnel were informed, they returned the same to their Chinese counterparts. China Says 'Never Recognised' Arunachal Pradesh, Remains Silent on Abduction of 5 People From AP by PLA.

The incident was took place on August 31 in East Kameng region, which lies in the frontier portion of Arunachal Pradesh. The yaks and calves, after speaking to the Chinese side, were returned to them earlier today.

The efforts taken by the Indian side to return the animals was lauded by their Chinese counterparts. They thanked the Indian officials for their compassionate approach.

Statement Issued by Indian Army's Eastern Command

In a humane gesture Indian Army handed over 13 yaks & 4 calves, that strayed across the LAC on 31 August 2020 in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng, to China on 7 Sept 2020. Chinese officials present thanked Indian Army for the compassionate gesture: Eastern Command, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/t6y7Kiq8eP — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

"In a humane gesture Indian Army handed over 13 yaks and 4 calves, that strayed across the LAC on 31 August 2020 in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng, to China on 7 September 2020. Chinese officials present thanked Indian Army for the compassionate gesture," said the statement issued by Eastern Command, Indian Army.

The return of yaks and calves to China was facilitated a couple of days after five youths of Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers. The hotline message sent by the Indian Army following their abduction was not responded, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The five kidnapped youths were identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri. They are all members of the Tagin community, based in Upper Subansiri district of the state.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, on being asked by reporters about the alleged kidnapping of five Indian youths from the frontier province of Arunachal Pradesh, said the state is considered as an extended territory of Tibet by Beijing.

"China has never recognized so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh', which is China's south Tibet region, and we have no details to release yet about question on Indian Army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region," he was reported as saying by Global Times, mouthpiece of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).