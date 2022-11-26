Nagpur, Nov 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Wathoda and Pardi areas of Nagpur, police officials said on Saturday.

In the first incident, a man riding pillion on a two-wheeler was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Aradhana Nagar in Wathoda police station limits at 9:45pm on Friday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Dahare and efforts were on the nab the truck driver, he said.

In the second incident, Pardi-resident Manoj Nihare was killed after being hit by a truck when he alighted from an autorickshaw in Baradwari late Friday night, another official said.

The truck driver fled and efforts were on to arrest him, the official said.

