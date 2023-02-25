Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) Nagpur police will spend Rs two crore to conduct a camp to mitigate post-COVID health issues among its 7,357 personnel, an official said on Saturday.

Health issues were on the rise in the force after the pandemic and the health camp will undertake several tests, including of the eye and for cancer, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

The fund of Rs 2 crore for the camp will be provided by the District Planning Committee, he added.

Some 50 police personnel had died of COVID-19 in Nagpur commissionerate since March 2020, officials said.

