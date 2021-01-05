Nagpur, Jan 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 423 to reach 1,25,755 on Tuesday, while the death toll increased by 11 and the recoveries by 294, an official said.

The district's toll now stands at 3,976, while the recovery count is 1,17,645, leaving it with 4,134 active cases, he added.

With 4,693 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 9,55,010.

